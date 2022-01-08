Heat: Butler missed his second straight game with a right ankle sprain. ... Omer Yurtseven finished with seven points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. ... It’s the third time in a month that the Heat have tied their franchise record of 22 3-pointers. ... Despite COVID-19 and injury issues, the Heat are 3-2 on their current road trip. ... Robinson usually starts but Spoelstra has brought him off the bench the past two games since he came off the COVID-19 list. ... The Heat had 11 players available, which matched the 11 players on the inactive list.