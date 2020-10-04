The decision on Adebayo and Dragic was made about two hours before game time. Both arrived at the arena with their teammates, and Adebayo has been lobbying the team with hopes of letting him play.
“The injury bug hit us at the wrong time,” Heat forward Jae Crowder said.
The Heat trail the series 2-0. Game 4 is Tuesday night.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.