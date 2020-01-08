Macon appeared in four games with the Heat this season and in 17 games with Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He is averaging 19.4 points in the G League.
Vincent is Miami’s second two-way player under contract right now. The other is center Chris Silva, who is likely to have his contract converted into a standard NBA deal by the Heat when such a move becomes possible under league rules next week.
