After trailing 74-53 with less than 11:00 to play in the third quarter, the Heat outscored Milwaukee 78-52 the rest of the way, including 49-33 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Kendrick Nun scored 18 points before fouling out for the Heat, who had seven players score in double digits. Miami rookie Tyler Herro, a Milwaukee native, finished with 14.

Khris Middleton added 25 points for the Bucks.

Heat guard Jimmy Butler missed his second straight game after he and his girlfriend welcomed a baby on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Heat: Derrick Jones Jr. left with a left leg injury and did not return.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo came one assist shy of becoming the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in consecutive games to start a season (Magic Johnson in 1981 and ‘82, Jerry Lucas in ‘72 and Oscar Robertson in ‘61).

UP NEXT

Heat: Play at the Timberwolves on Sunday.

Bucks: Host the Cavaliers on Monday.

