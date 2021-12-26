Yurtseven — called upon because Heat centers Bam Adebayo (out until January, thumb) and Dewayne Dedmon (out 1-2 weeks, knee) are sidelined — was just part of more unique lineups for both sides. The three Heat-Magic games this season have seen 19 different players in the starting lineups, already the most in any season series between the Florida teams since 21 players opened Miami-Orlando games during 2002-03.