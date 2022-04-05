Herb Turetzky, longtime Nets official scorer, dies at 76

NEW YORK — Herb Turetzky, who was the Nets’ official scorer for 54 years across multiple leagues and states, has died. He was 76.
Turetzky worked 1,465 consecutive games in the regular season and playoffs, beginning in New Jersey in the 1984-85 season and ending in Brooklyn in October 2018. The Nets honored him at a game this season, giving him the title of official scorer emeritus and dedicating the scorer’s table at Barclays Center as the “Herb Turetzky Scorer’s Table.”
He is survived by his wife, Jane, daughter Jennifer, son David and their families.
