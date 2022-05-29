The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Herro returns to Heat lineup for Game 7 of East finals

By
May 29, 2022 at 6:51 p.m. EDT
Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) blocks a shot to the basket by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI — Tyler Herro has recovered enough to play for the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night against the Boston Celtics.

Herro missed the three previous games because of a groin injury. He went through a series of on-court tests Sunday before the determination was made that he could play.

Herro was the NBA’s sixth man of the year award winner this season. He has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs for the Heat on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

For the Celtics, defensive player of the year Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III were also declared available for Game 7 after being originally listed as questionable for the series finale. Smart has been dealing with an ankle sprain and Williams is playing through ongoing knee soreness following surgery.

