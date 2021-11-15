Lu Dort scored 20 points and rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 16 for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the night averaging 22.6 points per game, finished with a season-low 10 on 2-of-11 shooting.
The game was tied 43-all at halftime. Miami led by 14 in the third quarter, but Aleksej Pokusevski hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the period to cut the Heat’s lead to 74-67. Robinson scored 13 points in the quarter for Miami.
The Thunder cut the deficit to eight with just over two minutes to play before Miami’s P.J. Tucker hit a corner 3-pointer.
TIP-INS
Heat: Made just four field goals in the first half inside the 3-point line. The Heat went 9-for-19 from 3 and 4-for-21 inside the arc. ... Lowry’s short jumper just before the halftime buzzer tied the game at 43. ... KZ Okpala was issued a technical foul in the fourth quarter,
Thunder: Center Derrick Favors rested. ... Led 24-23 at the end of the first quarter, despite shooting 35% from the field. ... Rookie Josh Giddey finished with six points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
UP NEXT
Heat: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.
Thunder: Host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
