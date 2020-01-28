The Thunder have gone 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the Western Conference giving up only 108.1 points and holding opponents to 45.5 percent shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 94-93 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Hield led Sacramento with 23 points, and Dennis Schroder led Oklahoma City with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica is shooting 56.2 percent and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Thunder. Schroder is shooting 46.9 percent and has averaged 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot).

Thunder: Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Andre Roberson: out (knee), Chris Paul: day to day (personal), Abdel Nader: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.