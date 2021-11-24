Mo Bamba had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando. Rookie Jalen Suggs had 17 points and six assists in the Magic’s fourth straight loss.
Rozier, coming of a 32-point game at Washington on Monday night in which he shot 8 of 11 from 3-point range, hit only 3 of 11 from behind the arc in this one. The Hornets, who came into the game as the No. 2 3-point shooting team in the NBA, made only 12 of 41 (29%).
The Hornets fell behind while missing 12 of their first 13 shots, but rallied behind Ball, Rozier and Oubre to lead 52-49 at halftime.
Orlando had regained a seven-point lead before Oubre and Cody Martin sparked a 15-0 run to put the Hornets back in charge. Martin blocked Bamba’s 3-point attempt and set up Oubre for a dunk, then completed Charlotte’s spurt with a driving dunk for an 82-74 lead.
The Magic went scoreless for more than four minutes before Franz Wagner beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer.
TIP-INS
Hornets: F P.J. Washington played six scoreless minutes after missing 10 games with a hyperextended left elbow. .
Magic: G Cole Anthony, Orlando’s leading scorer, missed his third game with an ankle injury and is not likely to play Friday night. ... G Gary Harris got his third start after missing a game with a sprained right hand . ... F Terrence Ross was a late scratch with back spasms.
UP NEXT
Hornets: Play at home against Minnesota on Friday night.
Magic: Play at home against Chicago on Friday night.