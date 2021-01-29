Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points and Myles Turner had 20 points

The Hornets shot 50.6% from the field and had a season-high 35 assists.

Washington was 7 of 8 from the field after being limited to two points on 1-of-6 shooting in the teams’ last meeting.

The Hornets led by nine in the fourth quarter before the Pacers battled back and took the lead with three minutes remaining on a one-handed turnaround jumper from the baseline by Turner, who beat the shot clock.

The lead changed hands a few times before Rozier knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and Graham buried a transition 3 to put Charlotte up by five.

Brodgon cut the lead to three on a driving layup. After a Charlotte turnover, the Pacers had a chance to tie, but Brodgon’s 3-point try bounced off the back of the rim with 6 seconds left and the Pacers couldn’t get the rebound.

TIP INS

Pacers: Doug McDermott had 11 points in 17 minutes after scoring 28 against the Hornets on Wednesday night.

Hornets: Ball had the highlight of the game in the third quarter when he leaped to grab a missed layup by Graham and dunked hard over Sabonis. ... The Hornets shot a season-best 61% in the first half to build a 64-60 lead at break.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Have a day off before hosting the 76ers on Sunday night.

Hornets: Host the Bucks on Saturday night.

