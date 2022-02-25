Scottie Barnes had a career-high 28 points for the Raptors.
Charlotte limped into the All-Star break having lost nine of 10 games and looking like a tired team. But the Hornets raced to a 14-2 lead after holding the Raptors to 1-of-10 shooting. They extended the lead to 70-47 at halftime as P.J. Washington hit back-to-back 3-pointers and had a fast-break dunk off a steal.
Charlotte used a 19-0 run in the third quarter to push its lead to 41, which included 7-foot center Mason Plumlee bringing the crowd to its feet when used a behind-the-back dribble to shake his man, and drive down the lane for a rim-rocking two-handed dunk.
The Hornets outscored the Raptors 37-14 in the third quarter to snap a seven-game home losing streak.
The Hornets outrebounded the Raptors 52-36 and scored 18 points off 17 Toronto turnovers.
TIP INS
Raptors: Forward OG Anunoby did not play after he popped up on the injury report Friday with a fractured finger on his right hand. ... Made 6 of 23 3-point attempts.
Hornets: Continued to play without Gordon Hayward (ankle), Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Nick Richards (foot), but Cody Martin was able to return giving the Hornets nine active players.
UP NEXT
Raptors: At Atlanta on Saturday night.
Hornets: Host Detroit on Sunday night.