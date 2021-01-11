New York finished 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference games in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).
Knicks: Taj Gibson: out (not with team), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.