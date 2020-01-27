The Knicks are 8-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 8-32 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Hornets won the last matchup between these two teams 103-102 on Nov. 16. Devonte’ Graham scored 29 points to help lead Charlotte to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham is averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Terry Rozier has averaged 20.4 points and collected four rebounds while shooting 41.2 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Marcus Morris has averaged 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Knicks. Julius Randle has averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 35.5 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 101.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Knicks: RJ Barrett: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.