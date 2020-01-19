The Magic are 5-2 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Orlando is 16-6 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Zeller is shooting 51.5 percent and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

AD

AD

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Magic. Markelle Fultz has averaged 5.6 assists and scored 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 102.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 106.4 points, 48.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, nine steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), D.J. Augustin: out (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.