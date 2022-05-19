Hornets GM Kupchak signs multiyear contract extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mitch Kupchak has signed a multiyear contract extension to remain the Charlotte Hornets’ general manager.
The 67-year-old Kupchak will continue to lead the team’s search for a coach.
He said the team already has interviewed “eight to 10 candidates” and could speak with a few more over the next week or so. He prefers to make a hire in the next two weeks and at the very latest before the June 23 NBA draft.
