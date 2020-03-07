James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston’s 21 turnovers.
Robert Covington added 25 points for the Rockets, and Jeff Green had 20.
Rozier scored 12 of his points in the third quarter to help Charlotte snap a three-game losing streak.
Devonte’ Graham added 23 points, P.J. Washington 22, Cody Zeller 13 and Miles Bridges 10.
JAZZ 111, PISTONS 105
DETROIT — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and Utah withstood two big Detroit rallies for its fifth straight victory.
Utah led by 22 points in the second quarter, but the Pistons came all the way back to tie it early in the fourth. The Jazz then went on an 18-2 run, but that big lead nearly slipped away as well. It was a one-possession game before Utah’s Rudy Gobert made two free throws with 18.5 seconds left to make it 107-102.
The Jazz moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference.
Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points for Utah. Christian Wood scored a career-high 30 points for Detroit. The Pistons lost for the 17th time in 21 games.
