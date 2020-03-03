Nets owner Joseph Tsai called the high-flying Erving “the most iconic basketball great of our time.”
“He turned flair into elegance and revolutionized the game,” Tsai added in a statement. “I am thrilled that we are bringing Dr. J home to attend his first Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center.”
The Nets, who once played on Long Island, moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012.
Erving’s appearance at the game comes on what the Nets are calling “Marvel Super Hero Night featuring Black Panther.” The first 10,000 fans will receive a Black Panther-inspired Dr. J bobblehead.
