The Pacers are 16-9 in non-conference games. Indiana averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 21-4 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.

The Rockets won the last matchup between these two teams 111-102 on Nov. 15. Harden scored 44 points to help lead Houston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Covington is averaging 12 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Rockets. Austin Rivers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Aaron Holiday has shot 41.7% and is averaging 9.6 points for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 33.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.5% shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Danuel House: out (toe), Eric Gordon: out (ankle), James Harden: out (rest), Russell Westbrook: day to day (quad).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (neck), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.