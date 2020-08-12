The Pacers are 16-9 in non-conference games. Indiana averages 42.5 rebounds per game and is 21-4 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents.
The Rockets won the last matchup between these two teams 111-102 on Nov. 15. Harden scored 44 points to help lead Houston to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Covington is averaging 12 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Rockets. Austin Rivers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
Aaron Holiday has shot 41.7% and is averaging 9.6 points for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 33.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.5% shooting.
Pacers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 44.8% shooting.
INJURIES: Rockets: Danuel House: out (toe), Eric Gordon: out (ankle), James Harden: out (rest), Russell Westbrook: day to day (quad).
Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (neck), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (neck).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.