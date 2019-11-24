Dallas went 4-12 in Southwest Division games and 9-32 on the road a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 6.5 steals, 4.3 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House: day to day (left shoulder), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD