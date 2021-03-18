The Pistons are 4-18 in road games. Detroit has a 7-18 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 103-102 on Jan. 22. Eric Gordon scored 20 points to help lead Houston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. leads the Rockets with 8.0 assists and scores 19.6 points per game. Sterling Brown is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 6.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.4 points and is adding 5.1 rebounds. Mason Plumlee is averaging 10.2 rebounds and 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 0-10, averaging 100.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 50.5% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), John Wall: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Ben McLemore: out (ankle).

Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: out (groin), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee).

