Indiana finished 48-34 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 19-22 on the road. The Pacers averaged 26.0 assists per game on 41.3 made field goals last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (back), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: out (head).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (ankle), Goga Bitadze: day to day (concussion), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle).

