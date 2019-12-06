The Suns are 6-7 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.5 percent from deep. Aron Baynes paces the Suns shooting 43.9 percent from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela leads the Rockets with 14.9 rebounds and averages 14.5 points. Russell Westbrook has averaged 6.9 assists and 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Dario Saric leads the Suns with 7.0 rebounds and averages 10.8 points. Booker has averaged 24.5 points and totaled 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 113.3 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 123.2 points, 49.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

Suns Injuries: Aron Baynes: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

