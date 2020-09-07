The Rockets are 28-19 against conference opponents. Houston is 44-23 in games when scoring more than 100 points.
The Lakers have gone 36-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league allowing only 107.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 34.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Eric Gordon is averaging 18.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.
Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 26.2 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Rockets: Averaging 110.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 44.4% shooting.
Lakers: Averaging 114.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 43.7% shooting.
INJURIES: Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).
Lakers: None listed.
