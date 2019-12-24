The Rockets are 13-5 in Western Conference play. Houston is 19-9 when giving up 100 or more points.

The Rockets won the last matchup between these two squads 129-112 on Nov. 6. James Harden scored 36 points to help lead Houston to the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Willie Cauley-Stein leads the Warriors with 6.4 rebounds and averages 8.1 points. D’Angelo Russell has averaged 18.2 points and totaled 2.6 rebounds while shooting 33.7 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

AD

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 38.6 points and has added 5.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Ben McLemore has averaged 3.6 made 3-pointers and scored 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 101 points, 44 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

AD

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Glenn Robinson III: out (ankle), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Stephen Curry: out (hand).

Rockets: Thabo Sefolosha: out (illness), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD