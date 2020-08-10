The Rockets are 8-4 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Houston is 26-13 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

The Rockets won the last matchup between these two squads 109-107 on Dec. 16. Russell Westbrook scored 31 points to help lead Houston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spurs. Rudy Gay is averaging 17.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Robert Covington leads the Rockets with 8.2 rebounds and averages 12.3 points. James Harden is averaging 30.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 48.0% shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.9 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Tyler Zeller: day to day (knee), Derrick White: day to day (knee), Bryn Forbes: day to day (quad), Trey Lyles: out for season (appendicitis).

Rockets: Bruno Caboclo: out (ankle), Eric Gordon: out (ankle), Russell Westbrook: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.