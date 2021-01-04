Dallas went 43-32 overall and 10-4 in Southwest Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 112.1 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Rockets: Mason Jones: day to day (right ankle), Ben McLemore: day to day (self isolating), James Harden: day to day (right ankle), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles).
Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Luka Doncic: out (quad), Kristaps Porzingis: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.