The Thunder have gone 27-19 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is 43-17 in games when scoring more than 100 points.
The Rockets are 28-19 against conference opponents. Houston leads the Western Conference scoring 117.8 points per game while shooting 45.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Danilo Gallinari leads the Thunder averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.7 points per game while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 15.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Harden has shot 44.4% and is averaging 34.3 points for the Rockets. Jeff Green is averaging 15.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 45.2 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 44.5% shooting.
Rockets: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 39 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 46.4% shooting.
INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.
Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Russell Westbrook: out (quad).
