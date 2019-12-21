The Rockets are 11-5 in conference matchups. Houston is 13-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 47.9 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Rockets won 115-109 in the last meeting on Dec. 7. James Harden led Houston with 34 points, and Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dario Saric ranks second on the Suns with 7.4 rebounds and averages 11.6 points. Mikal Bridges is shooting 50.1 percent and averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Clint Capela leads the Rockets with 14.5 rebounds and averages 14 points. P.J. Tucker has averaged 9.8 rebounds and added 9.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 114 points, 44.4 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 122.7 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).

