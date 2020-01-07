The Rockets are 11-7 on the road. Houston is fifth in the league with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 14.2.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Hawks 158-111 in their last matchup on Nov. 30. Harden led Houston with 60 points, and Trae Young paced Atlanta scoring 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 28.9 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Harden is averaging 38.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Rockets. Capela has averaged 10.8 rebounds and added 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 41.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 47.9 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jabari Parker: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Gerald Green: out (left foot), Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Nene: out (abductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

