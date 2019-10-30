Houston went 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Troy Brown Jr.: out (calf), C.J. Miles Jr.: out (foot), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: out (finger), Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles).

Rockets Injuries: Nene: out (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).

