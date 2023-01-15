Houston's losing streak up to 10 after falling to Clippers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Terance Mann scored a career-high 31 points, Kawhi Leonard added 30, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated Houston 121-100 on Sunday, extending the Rockets’ season-worst skid to 10 straight games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Both teams were shorthanded. Houston starters Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate served one-game suspensions for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation in Friday’s loss at Sacramento.

The Clippers were missing starters Paul George (right hamstring soreness) and Marcus Morris (left knee contusion). They had lost eight of nine.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds and Alperen Sengun had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Clippers broke open a close game in the fourth when they outscored the Rockets 30-10.

KNICKS 117, PISTONS 104

DETROIT — Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as New York extended its winning streak against Detroit to 11 games.

Detroit hasn’t beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York.

Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley added 17.

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.

