Wall has dealt with various injuries this season and missed 21 games in his return after missing all of last season following Achilles tendon surgery. When healthy, he’s been one of the team’s top players, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 games.
The Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to Washington for Wall and a future first-round pick in December. Wall, the No. 1 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2010 draft, spent a decade with the Wizards, making the All-Star game five times and helping the team to the playoffs four times.
