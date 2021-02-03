Gilgeous-Alexander, who leads the Thunder with 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game, is out with a left knee sprain. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said it wasn’t too serious and that the team is just being cautious.
Wall scored 18 points and Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 in the Rockets’ 136-106 victory on Monday.
