Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he didn’t want his team to foul in that situation, but he didn’t want Kuzma to end up so open either.

“He got a clear look at that basket, and that shouldn’t have happened,” McMillan said. “You really have to execute all 48 minutes of the game.”

Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets for ninth place in the Eastern Conference and 2 1/2 ahead of 11th-place Washington.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 28 points for the Wizards. They trailed by 14 in the second quarter but cut the deficit to one in the third when Kuzma’s layup made it 80-79.

Atlanta closed the quarter with a 13-5 run that included two 3-pointers and an 18-footer by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Washington pulled back within two with 25.4 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Caldwell-Pope. Young then made two free throws to make it 115-111 with 12.3 seconds left.

Bogdanovic finished with 17 points, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta went on an 11-2 run to take a 68-54 lead late in the second quarter before the Wizards finished the half with five straight points.

Atlanta shot 28 of 34 on free throws while Washington was just 8 of 9. That disparity helped the Hawks win despite 54% shooting from the field by the Wizards.

“Just giving teams points,” Kuzma said. ”We’ve got to take it upon ourselves to do a better job of not fouling.”

Hawks forward John Collins (foot) returned after missing six consecutive games and scored nine points. He also had a key block late in the game.

“It was good,” Collins said. “Obviously, a little gassed at certain moments, trying to just get my wind back, but it was great to be back out there with the guys, good to get a win.”

AT THE BUZZER

Bogdanovic made a runner at the end of the first quarter and a step-back jumper to close the third. Deni Avdija made a 3 to finish the second for the Wizards.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta had just four turnovers in the game while Washington had 14. The Hawks had an 11-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Wizards: Washington is without star G Bradley Beal (wrist) and F/C Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Detroit on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Indiana on Sunday night.

