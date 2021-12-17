Nuggets: Jokic averaged 28 points, 13.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 58.4% from the field and 35.7% on 3s during his six previous games. He had four triple-doubles over that span. Denver is 9-2 when Jokic has 30 points and 15 rebounds, and has won 13 of 14 when he scores at least 30 and has won 24 of 25 when he gets at least 15 boards. ... The Nuggets were without F Michael Porter Jr. (spine), G Jamal Murray (knee), C Bol Bol (health and safety protocols), G P.J. Dozier (knee), F JaMychal Green (ankle) and G Marcus Howard (knee). ... Rivers returned from health and safety protocols to score nine points.