“With us getting ravaged by COVID, and us being down so many bodies, it felt like the perfect time to add a fresh body back into the equation, somebody who can bring so much to the floor,” Durant said on his podcast about Irving’s looming return. “We just needed it. I think that was the most important thing, that we needed more bodies out there. Adding Kyrie to the equation just makes us so much better as a team. He was down, we were down, it was pretty simple, to be honest.”