The 76ers are 26-16 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 107.4 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.
The Pacers won the last matchup between these two teams 101-95 on Jan. 13. Malcolm Brogdon scored 21 points to help lead Indiana to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon leads the Pacers with 7.1 assists, and scores 16.3 points per game. T.J. Warren is averaging 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Indiana.
Joel Embiid is averaging 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the 76ers. Shake Milton is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 107.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 44.8% shooting.
76ers: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 50.0% shooting.
INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee), Myles Turner: day to day (calf).
76ers: None listed.
