Phoenix went 34-39 overall with a 17-17 record on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Suns averaged 113.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).
Suns: Jalen Smith: out (health and safety protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.