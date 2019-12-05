The Pacers are 3-4 against the rest of their division. Indiana is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 112-106 in the last matchup on Nov. 8. Sabonis led Indiana with 17 points, and Luke Kennard led Detroit with 29 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is averaging 17.3 points and 16.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Derrick Rose has averaged 5.5 assists and 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

AD

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 7.9 assists while scoring 18.9 points per game. Justin Holiday has averaged 2.2 made 3-pointers and scored 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 44.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

AD

Pistons Injuries: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knee), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (back), Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD