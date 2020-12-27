Boston finished 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 17.6 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second chance points and 28.5 bench points last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Pacers: Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Edmond Sumner: day to day (illness).
Celtics: Tacko Fall: out (eye), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.