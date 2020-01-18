The Pacers are 10-10 in road games. Indiana has a 20-5 record against opponents below .500.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Pacers 124-116 in their last matchup on Jan. 2. Michael Porter Jr. led Denver with 25 points, and Jeremy Lamb paced Indiana scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic has averaged 9.4 rebounds and added 22.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.9 rebounds and averages 17.8 points. Myles Turner has averaged 6.9 rebounds and added 13.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 110 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: day to day (left knee contusion), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.