The 76ers are 16-7 against conference opponents. Philadelphia is 20-6 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 119-116 in the last matchup on Nov. 30. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 32 points, and T.J. Warren led Indiana with 29 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is shooting 50.4 percent and averaging 17.4 points. T.J. McConnell has averaged 8.4 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

AD

Josh Richardson leads the 76ers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.9 points per game and shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Ben Simmons has averaged 9.4 assists and scored 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 6-4, averaging 108.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Pacers: Edmond Sumner: day to day (right knee soreness), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (groin).

76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD