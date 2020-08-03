The Pacers are 25-18 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 29-9 record against opponents under .500.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two teams 121-106 on Nov. 6. Warren scored 21 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rui Hachimura leads the Wizards scoring 13.4 points per game, and is averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Shabazz Napier is averaging 12 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

TJ Warren has shot 53.5% and is averaging 19.2 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner is shooting 48.5% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, nine steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 49.5% shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 109.3 points, 43 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Garrison Mathews: day to day (personal).

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: day to day (rest), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (cervical strain), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

