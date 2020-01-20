The Pacers are 11-10 on the road. Indiana is 28-9 when scoring more than 100 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Jazz 121-102 in their last matchup on Nov. 27. Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 23 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic paced Utah scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is shooting 67.8 percent and averaging 15.3 points. Bogdanovic is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Sabonis is averaging 18 points, 13.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell has averaged 5.6 assists and scored 5.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 118 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 111.7 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip).

