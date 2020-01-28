The Bulls are 13-19 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 2-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 116-105 in their last meeting on Jan. 10. Myles Turner led Indiana with 27 points, and Zach LaVine paced Chicago scoring 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.1 points and 12.8 rebounds for the Pacers. T.J. Warren has averaged 17.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LaVine has shot 44.3 percent and is averaging 25.2 points for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young has averaged 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 105.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: TJ Leaf: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Myles Turner: day to day (illness), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (concussion).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.