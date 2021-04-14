The Pacers are 16-12 on the road. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 53.3 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.6.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 114-107 on Jan. 6. Malcolm Brogdon scored 35 points to help lead Indiana to the victory.

Story continues below advertisement

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Kelly Olynyk is averaging 7.9 rebounds and 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Advertisement

Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 19.8 points and is adding 11.5 rebounds. Caris LeVert is averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 113.4 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119 points on 48.9% shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 115.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 47.3% shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

INJURIES: Rockets: D.J. Augustin: out (ankle), Dante Exum: out (calf), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Sterling Brown: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Myles Turner: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.