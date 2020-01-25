The Pacers are 13-11 on the road. Indiana is fourth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.3 percent as a team from downtown this season. Doug McDermott leads them shooting 45.6 percent from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is averaging 28.3 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Trevor Ariza has averaged 21 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 63.6 percent over the last 10 games for Portland.

AD

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers with 12.8 rebounds and averages 17.9 points. T.J. Warren has averaged 20.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.0 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20 assists, 5.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 110.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), CJ McCollum: day to day (ankle), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

AD

Pacers: Goga Bitadze: day to day (illness), JaKarr Sampson: day to day (ankle), TJ Leaf: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (laceration).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.