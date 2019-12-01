The Pelicans are 5-9 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are 5-8 in conference play. Oklahoma City has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Thunder defeated the Pelicans 109-104 in their last matchup on Nov. 29. Abdel Nader led Oklahoma City with 13 points, and Ingram paced New Orleans scoring 12 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is second on the Pelicans with 7.4 rebounds and averages 25.9 points. Jrue Holiday has averaged 20.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

AD

Chris Paul leads the Thunder averaging 15.7 points and is adding 4.2 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari has averaged 16.2 points and totaled 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 95.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

AD

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 98.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

Pelicans Injuries: Kenrich Williams: day to day (ankle), Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (personal), Lonzo Ball: day to day (illness).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD