The Knicks have gone 5-12 at home. New York is 4-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Pelicans are 6-13 on the road. New Orleans is the leader in the Western Conference scoring 16.3 fast break points per game led by Ingram averaging 3.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Barrett ranks third on the Knicks scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Bobby Portis has averaged 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

JJ Redick leads the Pelicans averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.8 points per game and shooting 46.4 percent from beyond the arc. Lonzo Ball has averaged 5.5 assists and scored 16 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: day to day (personal), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (oblique), Marcus Morris: day to day (neck).

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (elbow), Zion Williamson: out (knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.